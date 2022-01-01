SeaWolfe Diner & Lounge
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
43 Reviews
$$
11171 NE Highway 104
Kingston, WA 98346
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
11171 NE Highway 104, Kingston WA 98346
Nearby restaurants
Over the Moon Coffee Roasters
Come in and enjoy!
Sourdough Willy's Pizzeria
Sourdough Willy's uses a World Famous 127 year old Sourdough Starter to make 5 distinct styles of award winning Sourdough Pizza!
The Potlatch Bistro
Enjoy lunch and afternoon tea at the Edmonds Waterfront Center!
Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato
Coffee, Gelato and Pastries by the Edmonds seaside. Located in the Edmonds Waterfront Center, Shore Pine offers premium treats though our beachside window.