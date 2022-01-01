Sebastians

Go
25 Corporate Drive

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Soup - Bowl$1.90
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Diet Coke$1.00
French Fries$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
Breakfast Wrap
Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)
Herbed Turkey Burger$6.00
Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Home Fries
Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
Standard Entrée Special$5.85
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Location

25 Corporate Drive

Burlington MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
