Sebastians
Come in and enjoy
25 First Street
Location
25 First Street
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Fuji at Kendall
We have brought Gourmet Sushi and Asian Fusion to Kendall Square.
All orders above $200 are subject to a 10% service charge between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Please call for further verification.
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Boston | Cambridge | Brookline | DC
Sweet Touch
Sweet Touch Bakery
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
Contemporary Hunan Cuisine with Health-Conscious Ethos and Localized Ingredients