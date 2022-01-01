Go
Sebastians

Come in and enjoy

1001 Pawtucket Blvd

Popular Items

Classic Coke$1.00
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
Grill Special$6.00
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Home Fries
Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes
Standard Entrée Special$5.85
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
Soup - Bowl$1.90
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Deli Special$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Chicken Tenders
Golden crispy chicken tenders
Location

1001 Pawtucket Blvd

Lowell MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
