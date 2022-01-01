Go
Toast

Sebastians

Come in and enjoy!

720 University Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

720 University Avenue

Norwood MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gourmet Caterers - Instron

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele.

Sebastians

No reviews yet

Happy New Year!!

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Cooperate Food Service Café'
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston