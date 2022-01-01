Go
Sebastians

1500 West Park Drive

Westborough, MA 01581

Popular Items

Macaroni Salad
Tender pasta, fresh vegetables tossed, a tangy herb dressing
Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
Spinach Caprese
Spinach, tomato, mozzarella, avocado, pesto
B.L.T.T.G.
Bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli
Chopped Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, spicy buffalo, blue cheese crumbles, choice of wrap
Boston Italian
Mortadella, capicola, salami, provolone, olive oil, red peppers
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

1500 West Park Drive, Westborough MA 01581

Directions

