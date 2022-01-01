Sebastians
Open today 5:30 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
1500 West Park Drive
Westborough, MA 01581
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
1500 West Park Drive, Westborough MA 01581
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant
No Reviews
290 Turnpike Rd Suite 180 Westborough, MA 01581
View restaurant