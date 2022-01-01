Sebastians
Open today 5:30 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
55 Old Bedford Road
Lincoln, MA 01773
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
55 Old Bedford Road, Lincoln MA 01773
Nearby restaurants
Z-Epicurean Feast
Founded with a passion for delicious, fresh food, our experience, core values, and commitment to great customer service has made us the number one corporate foodservice provider in New England.
Twisted Tree at DeCordova
Come in and enjoy!
Project X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Project X Street Pizza is where old world simplicity meets modern approach. We embrace contrast old and new, humble and elevated, traditional and disruptive and blend them seamlessly to create a pizza experience like you've never had before.
Sousviderie - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Sousviderie is premium food and 5-star technique made accessible to all. This is everyday, elevated: precision without pretention, perfection without pomp, and sophistication without extravagance.