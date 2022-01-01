Go
Sebastians

No reviews yet

55 Old Bedford Road

Lincoln, MA 01773

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chips - BBQ$1.00
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
Spring Water$1.00
Soup - Cup$1.35
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Sausage Patty
Griddled sausage patty
Bagel Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)
Deli Special$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Bacon Slice
Hickory smoked bacon slice
Diet Coke$1.00
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

55 Old Bedford Road, Lincoln MA 01773

Directions

Sebastians

