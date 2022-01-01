Go
Sebastians

300 Crowne Colony Drive

Quincy, MA 02169

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
Diet Coke$1.00
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
Southwestern Chicken$6.00
choice of grilled or crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, choice of cheese, crisp lettuce & tomato on a baguette
Classic Coke$1.00
Onion Rings$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
Angus Burger$6.00
Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Location

300 Crowne Colony Drive, Quincy MA 02169

