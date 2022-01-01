Go
Sebastians

Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele.

555 Technology Square

Popular Items

Southwestern Chicken$6.00
choice of grilled or crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, choice of cheese, crisp lettuce & tomato on a baguette
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
Classic Coke$1.00
Angus Burger$6.00
Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings
Chicken Tenders
Golden crispy chicken tenders
B.L.T.T.G$6.75
bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli on french baguette
Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Smart Water$2.30
Location

555 Technology Square

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
