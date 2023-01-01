Sebastians - 1500 - Cambridge (New)
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
1001 Pawtucket Blvd, Lowell MA 01854
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chateau Merrimack Resort and Spa - 160 Pawtucket Blvd
No Reviews
160 Pawtucket Blvd Tyngsboro, MA 01879
View restaurant