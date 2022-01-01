Go
Sebastians

Happy New Year!!

247 Station Drive

Popular Items

Bagel$1.00
Choice of bagel
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
Diet Coke$1.00
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Iced Tea- Lemon$2.40
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
Sparkling Water$1.00
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Angus Burger$6.00
Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings
Location

247 Station Drive

Westwood MA

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
