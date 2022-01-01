Go
1 Research Drive

Westborough, MA 01581

Popular Items

French Fries$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
Grill Special$6.00
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
Classic Coke$1.00
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Iced Tea- Unsweetened$2.40
Chips - Sea Salt$1.00
Diet Coke$1.00
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

1 Research Drive, Westborough MA 01581

Directions

