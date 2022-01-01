Sebastians

Go
1 Harborside Drive

Popular Items

Angus Burger$6.00
Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Bagel Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)
B.L.T.T.G$6.75
bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli on french baguette
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
Classic Coke$1.00
Sparkling Water$1.00
1 Harborside Drive

East Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
