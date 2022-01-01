Sebastians
Come in and enjoy!
1 Harborside Drive
Popular Items
Location
1 Harborside Drive
East Boston MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Logan Food Market
Fast Casual Greek/ Italian Cuisine.
Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
Oldest operating family deli in East Boston , since 1927 , long tradition of homemade menu items & community involvement to better serve our future.
We accommodate dining in & takeout as well as social & corporate catering for your next casual or special event.
Our goal is to not only serve your favorite foods but to make you our newest 'family' member.
Angela's Cafe
Authentic home-made mexican cuisine from Puebla, México 🇲🇽
#MICASAESTUCASA 💙
Barney's Grill
Come in and enjoy!