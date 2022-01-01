Sebastopol restaurants you'll love

Must-try Sebastopol restaurants

HopMonk Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HopMonk Tavern

230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol

Avg 3.6 (1687 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Caesar$16.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, farm egg
Artichoke$12.00
Spicy Aioli (vegan, Gluten Free)
Grilled HAM & Cheese$16.00
Parm crust, dijonaise
More about HopMonk Tavern
Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro

6811 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol

Avg 3.8 (817 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cowboy Beans$5.00
Pinto beans with bbq sauce, brown sugar, and our own spicy recipe. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Basket of Cornbread$7.00
Always baked fresh and served with our honey butter. Comes with 4 pieces per basket. Vegetarian.
BBQ Smoked Chicken Plate$17.00
Our special smoking techniques ensure that your chicken is juicy and full of flavor. We serve old the most succulent parts of the chicken - the thighs. Served with two sides and cornbread.
If you'd like a double portion of a side, please select 1, and write "double portion" in the special requests section below.
More about Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro
Sonoma Burger image

 

Sonoma Burger

173 Pleasant Hill N, Sebastopol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The BBQ Bacon Smash Burger$8.50
Beef Patty, Ginger-BBQ Sauce, SoCo Bacon, Crispy Onions, Lettuce, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese
Tempeh Burger$7.00
House-Smoked Seasoned Tempeh served on our house made bun Topped with Ginger BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles & Griddled Onion.
Milkshakes$6.50
Fresh Made Milkshake with Strauss\\ Ice Cream & Local Milk
More about Sonoma Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Mombo's Pizza

560 gravenstein hwy n, sebastopol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
15in PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S$19.00
TRADITIONAL NEW YORK THIN CRUST CHEESE PIE
SPINACH PINENUT
FRESH SPINACH, DRIED CRANBERRIES, FETA CRUMBLES & PINE NUTS. SERVED WITH RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING
Feed 4$25.00
More about Mombo's Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sebastopol

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Petaluma

