Sebastopol restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HopMonk Tavern
230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol
Popular items
Kale Caesar
$16.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, farm egg
Artichoke
$12.00
Spicy Aioli (vegan, Gluten Free)
Grilled HAM & Cheese
$16.00
Parm crust, dijonaise
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro
6811 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol
Popular items
Cowboy Beans
$5.00
Pinto beans with bbq sauce, brown sugar, and our own spicy recipe. Dairy Free. Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Basket of Cornbread
$7.00
Always baked fresh and served with our honey butter. Comes with 4 pieces per basket. Vegetarian.
BBQ Smoked Chicken Plate
$17.00
Our special smoking techniques ensure that your chicken is juicy and full of flavor. We serve old the most succulent parts of the chicken - the thighs. Served with two sides and cornbread.
If you'd like a double portion of a side, please select 1, and write "double portion" in the special requests section below.
Sonoma Burger
173 Pleasant Hill N, Sebastopol
Popular items
The BBQ Bacon Smash Burger
$8.50
Beef Patty, Ginger-BBQ Sauce, SoCo Bacon, Crispy Onions, Lettuce, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese
Tempeh Burger
$7.00
House-Smoked Seasoned Tempeh served on our house made bun Topped with Ginger BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles & Griddled Onion.
Milkshakes
$6.50
Fresh Made Milkshake with Strauss\\ Ice Cream & Local Milk