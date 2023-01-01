Burritos in Sebastopol
Sebastopol restaurants that serve burritos
Papas and Pollo
915 Gravenstein Hwy. S, Sebastopol
|Farmhouse Breakfast Burrito (till 4pm)
|$13.00
Thick cut bacon, fried potatoes, 2 farm fresh eggs, Monterey jack cheese, black beans, & pico de gallo salsa, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served till 2pm only.
|Burt Lancaster Burrito
|$13.00
Mesquite BBQ chicken, grilled zucchini and yellow squash, whole black beans, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, organic greens & pico de gallo salsa
|Big Boy Burrito
|$10.00
Just whole black beans, Spanish rice, and Monterey jack cheese stuffed in a giant flour tortilla, for the big kid in all of us.