Chicken sandwiches in Sebastopol
Sebastopol restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Society Bakery & Cafe - 2661 Gravenstein Highway South, Ste H
Society Bakery & Cafe - 2661 Gravenstein Highway South, Ste H
2661 Gravenstein Highway South, Ste H, Sebastopol
|Chipotle "chicken" sandwich (vegetarian)
|$14.99
Breaded "chicken" (soy) patty, Cilantro almond pesto, arugula, crispy fried onions, chipotle aioli on house focaccia bun
More about Sonoma Burger-Sebastopol
Sonoma Burger-Sebastopol
173 Pleasant Hill N, Sebastopol
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich (🌶️🌶️)
|$8.50
Crispy Local Chicken Breast, Pickled Cabbage Slaw, Bread & Butter Pickles, Lettuce, Chipotle Habanero Ranch (🌶️), House Made Bun
|Chicken Sandwich
|$7.89
Fresh Fried Mary's Chicken Breast on a house-made bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, bread & butter pickles & house made ranch.