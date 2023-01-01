Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Sebastopol

Sebastopol restaurants
Sebastopol restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Society Bakery & Cafe - 2661 Gravenstein Highway South, Ste H

2661 Gravenstein Highway South, Ste H, Sebastopol

Chipotle "chicken" sandwich (vegetarian)$14.99
Breaded "chicken" (soy) patty, Cilantro almond pesto, arugula, crispy fried onions, chipotle aioli on house focaccia bun
More about Society Bakery & Cafe - 2661 Gravenstein Highway South, Ste H
Sonoma Burger-Sebastopol

173 Pleasant Hill N, Sebastopol

Spicy Chicken Sandwich (🌶️🌶️)$8.50
Crispy Local Chicken Breast, Pickled Cabbage Slaw, Bread & Butter Pickles, Lettuce, Chipotle Habanero Ranch (🌶️), House Made Bun
Chicken Sandwich$7.89
Fresh Fried Mary's Chicken Breast on a house-made bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, bread & butter pickles & house made ranch.
More about Sonoma Burger-Sebastopol

