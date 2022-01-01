Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Sebastopol

Sebastopol restaurants
Sebastopol restaurants that serve chicken tenders

HopMonk Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HopMonk Tavern

230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol

Avg 3.6 (1687 reviews)
Takeout
KID'S Chicken Tenders$8.00
Beer battered chicken breast
More about HopMonk Tavern
Item pic

 

Sonoma Burger

173 Pleasant Hill N, Sebastopol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Tenders$5.25
More about Sonoma Burger

