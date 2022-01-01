Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Sebastopol
/
Sebastopol
/
Chicken Tenders
Sebastopol restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HopMonk Tavern
230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol
Avg 3.6
(1687 reviews)
KID'S Chicken Tenders
$8.00
Beer battered chicken breast
More about HopMonk Tavern
Sonoma Burger
173 Pleasant Hill N, Sebastopol
No reviews yet
Kid's Chicken Tenders
$5.25
More about Sonoma Burger
