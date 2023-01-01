Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Sebastopol

Sebastopol restaurants that serve fish tacos

Papas and Pollo

915 Gravenstein Hwy. S, Sebastopol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fresh Fish Taco Plate$15.50
Two soft tacos stuffed with local fresh fish, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with cilantro
Fresh Fish Taco$6.50
One soft taco stuffed with fresh local fish, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro
More about Papas and Pollo
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HopMonk Tavern - Sebastopol

230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol

Avg 3.6 (1687 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$11.00
Two tacos, beer battered, spicy aioli, cabbage
(Fried only)
More about HopMonk Tavern - Sebastopol

Petaluma

