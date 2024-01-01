Prawns in Sebastopol

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papas and Pollo

915 Gravenstein Hwy. S, Sebastopol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Prawn Quesadilla$14.00
Jumbo Prawns, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.
Jumbo Prawn Taco Plate$15.50
Two soft tacos stuffed with Jumbo Prawns, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with cilantro
Jumbo Prawn Yam$16.25
Baked Yam stuffed with Jumbo Prawns, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens
O & C China Bistro -

7501 Healdsburg Avenue, Sebastopol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Walnut Prawns$17.00
Crispy prawns, pineapple in creamy white sauce
