Prawns in Sebastopol

Papas and Pollo
915 Gravenstein Hwy. S, Sebastopol
|Jumbo Prawn Quesadilla
|$14.00
Jumbo Prawns, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.
|Jumbo Prawn Taco Plate
|$15.50
Two soft tacos stuffed with Jumbo Prawns, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with cilantro
|Jumbo Prawn Yam
|$16.25
Baked Yam stuffed with Jumbo Prawns, whole black beans & Monterey jack cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with a side of organic greens