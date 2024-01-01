Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Sebastopol

Sebastopol restaurants
Sebastopol restaurants that serve quesadillas

Papas and Pollo

915 Gravenstein Hwy. S, Sebastopol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Moneterey jack cheese folded into a 10" flour tortilla
House Tofu Quesadilla$12.00
House Tofu, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.
Jumbo Prawn Quesadilla$14.00
Jumbo Prawns, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.
More about Papas and Pollo
Fandee's Restaurant

7824 Covert Lane, Sebastopol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Avocado Quesadilla$18.00
More about Fandee's Restaurant

