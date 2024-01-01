Quesadillas in Sebastopol
Papas and Pollo
915 Gravenstein Hwy. S, Sebastopol
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
Moneterey jack cheese folded into a 10" flour tortilla
|House Tofu Quesadilla
|$12.00
House Tofu, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.
|Jumbo Prawn Quesadilla
|$14.00
Jumbo Prawns, Monterey jack cheese, whole black beans, & pico de gallo salsa folded into a 12" flour tortilla and browned to perfection on the flat top.