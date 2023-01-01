Tacos in Sebastopol
Papas and Pollo
915 Gravenstein Hwy. S, Sebastopol
|House Tofu Taco
|$5.50
One soft taco stuffed with our House Tofu. Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro
|Fresh Fish Taco Plate
|$15.50
Two soft tacos stuffed with local fresh fish, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with cilantro
|Jumbo Prawn Taco Plate
|$15.50
Two soft tacos stuffed with Jumbo Prawns, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with cilantro
HopMonk Tavern - Sebastopol
230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol
|Taco 4 Pack
|$22.00
2 Carnitas tacos, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion, green salsa + 2 battered fish tacos, slaw and spicy aioli (Fried fish only)
|Fish Tacos
|$11.00
Two tacos, beer battered, spicy aioli, cabbage
(Fried only)
|Carnitas Tacos
|$12.00
2 Carnitas tacos, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion, green salsa