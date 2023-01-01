Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Sebastopol

Sebastopol restaurants
Sebastopol restaurants that serve tacos

Papas and Pollo

915 Gravenstein Hwy. S, Sebastopol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
House Tofu Taco$5.50
One soft taco stuffed with our House Tofu. Choice of corn or flour tortilla, topped with minced onions and cilantro
Fresh Fish Taco Plate$15.50
Two soft tacos stuffed with local fresh fish, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with cilantro
Jumbo Prawn Taco Plate$15.50
Two soft tacos stuffed with Jumbo Prawns, ice berg lettuce, avocado and our house Creamy cilantro sauce. Served with spanish rice and whole black beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with cilantro
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HopMonk Tavern - Sebastopol

230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol

Avg 3.6 (1687 reviews)
Takeout
Taco 4 Pack$22.00
2 Carnitas tacos, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion, green salsa + 2 battered fish tacos, slaw and spicy aioli (Fried fish only)
Fish Tacos$11.00
Two tacos, beer battered, spicy aioli, cabbage
(Fried only)
Carnitas Tacos$12.00
2 Carnitas tacos, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion, green salsa
