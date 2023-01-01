Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Secaucus
/
Secaucus
/
Cake
Secaucus restaurants that serve cake
Dartcor - Plaza Cafe
500 Plaza Drive, Secaucus
No reviews yet
Homemade "Titans Farm" Peach Coffee Cake
$3.95
Homemade "Titan Farms" Peach Coffee Cake
$3.95
More about Dartcor - Plaza Cafe
La Orilla
1002 Riverside Station Boulevard, Secaucus
No reviews yet
Tres leches cake
$10.00
More about La Orilla
Browse other tasty dishes in Secaucus
Pies
Grilled Chicken
Muffins
Fajitas
Mac And Cheese
Quesadillas
Burritos
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Secaucus to explore
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Moonachie
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Rutherford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
West New York
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Carlstadt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1953 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1521 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1052 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston