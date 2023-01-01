Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Secaucus
/
Secaucus
/
Cheese Fries
Secaucus restaurants that serve cheese fries
Dartcor - Plaza Cafe
500 Plaza Drive, Secaucus
No reviews yet
Bacon Cheese Fries
$5.15
Cheese Fries
$4.75
More about Dartcor - Plaza Cafe
Carnegie Diner - NJ - Secaucus Carnegie
700 Plaza Drive, Secaucus
No reviews yet
Fries with Feta Cheese
$5.95
More about Carnegie Diner - NJ - Secaucus Carnegie
Browse other tasty dishes in Secaucus
Avocado Toast
Chicken Sandwiches
Chili
Lentil Soup
Hummus
Omelettes
Quinoa Salad
Chicken Soup
More near Secaucus to explore
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Moonachie
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(10 restaurants)
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Rutherford
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Carlstadt
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2284 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(73 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(277 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1757 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(689 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1282 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston