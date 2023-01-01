Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Secaucus
/
Secaucus
/
Cookies
Secaucus restaurants that serve cookies
Dartcor - Plaza Cafe
500 Plaza Drive, Secaucus
No reviews yet
Tiny Tates Chocolate Chip Cookies
$1.95
More about Dartcor - Plaza Cafe
Carnegie Diner - NJ - Secaucus Carnegie
700 Plaza Drive, Secaucus
No reviews yet
Oreo Cookie Cake Milkshake
$15.00
More about Carnegie Diner - NJ - Secaucus Carnegie
Browse other tasty dishes in Secaucus
French Fries
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Sandwiches
Avocado Toast
Burritos
Tacos
Fajitas
Chicken Salad
More near Secaucus to explore
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(51 restaurants)
Moonachie
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Rutherford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Carlstadt
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2066 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(235 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1598 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1124 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston