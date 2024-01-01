Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Secaucus

Secaucus restaurants
Secaucus restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Dartcor - Plaza Cafe

500 Plaza Drive, Secaucus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Ham, Cheddar & Apple Croissant Melt$9.95
SPECIAL!
ham, cheddar cheese, baby spinach, granny smith apples, honey mustard,
heated croissant
Cranberry Chicken Salad on a Croissant$11.95
Chicken Salad, Arugula, Red Onion, craisins, cranberry aioli, on a croissant.
Summer Chicken Salad on Croissant$9.95
Seasoned Chicken, Chopped Grapes, Apples, Cranberries, on Croissant
More about Dartcor - Plaza Cafe
Item pic

 

Carnegie Diner - NJ - Secaucus Carnegie

700 Plaza Drive, Secaucus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant with Ham & Cheese$6.95
Croissant with Ham & Cheese
Plain Croissant$3.50
More about Carnegie Diner - NJ - Secaucus Carnegie

