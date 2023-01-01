Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobsters in
Secaucus
/
Secaucus
/
Lobsters
Secaucus restaurants that serve lobsters
Dartcor - Plaza Cafe
500 Plaza Drive, Secaucus
No reviews yet
Maine Lobster Bisque
More about Dartcor - Plaza Cafe
Carnegie Diner - NJ - Secaucus Carnegie
700 Plaza Drive, Secaucus
No reviews yet
Lobster Roll
$24.95
Lobster Benedict
$25.95
More about Carnegie Diner - NJ - Secaucus Carnegie
Browse other tasty dishes in Secaucus
Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
Cake
Chicken Soup
Pies
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Muffins
Hummus
More near Secaucus to explore
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Moonachie
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Rutherford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Carlstadt
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2066 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1600 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(594 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1126 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston