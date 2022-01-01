Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Secaucus
/
Secaucus
/
Pies
Secaucus restaurants that serve pies
Dartcor - Plaza Cafe
500 Plaza Drive, Secaucus
No reviews yet
Shepard's Pie
$7.95
Homemade Blueberry Pie Bar
$3.50
More about Dartcor - Plaza Cafe
Carnegie Diner - NJ - Secaucus Carnegie
700 Plaza Drive, Secaucus
No reviews yet
PU_Spinach pie
$7.95
More about Carnegie Diner - NJ - Secaucus Carnegie
Browse other tasty dishes in Secaucus
Omelettes
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Soup
French Fries
Chicken Tenders
Mac And Cheese
More near Secaucus to explore
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Moonachie
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Rutherford
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Carlstadt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1822 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(211 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(262 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1466 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(549 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(954 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(380 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston