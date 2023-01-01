Tacos in Secaucus
Dartcor - Plaza Cafe
500 Plaza Drive, Secaucus
|Grilled Portobello Tacos
|$8.95
Flour Tortilla | Grilled Portobello Mushrooms | Shredded Lettuce | Pico de Gallo | Crema | Cotija Cheese
|Adobo Sweet Potato Tacos
|$9.95
Adobo Marinated & Roasted Sweet Potatoes| Salsa Verde | Baja Crema | Cilantro | Onion | Cotija Cheese | 3 Flour Tortillas
|Taco Tuesday: Chicken Chipotle Tinga Tacos
|$9.95
shredded cabbage | cilantro | queso | guacamole | red onion | salsa roja