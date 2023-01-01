Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Secaucus

Secaucus restaurants that serve tacos

Dartcor - Plaza Cafe

500 Plaza Drive, Secaucus

Takeout
Grilled Portobello Tacos$8.95
Flour Tortilla | Grilled Portobello Mushrooms | Shredded Lettuce | Pico de Gallo | Crema | Cotija Cheese
Adobo Sweet Potato Tacos$9.95
Adobo Marinated & Roasted Sweet Potatoes| Salsa Verde | Baja Crema | Cilantro | Onion | Cotija Cheese | 3 Flour Tortillas
Taco Tuesday: Chicken Chipotle Tinga Tacos$9.95
shredded cabbage | cilantro | queso | guacamole | red onion | salsa roja
More about Dartcor - Plaza Cafe
La Orilla

1002 Riverside Station Boulevard, Secaucus

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos$16.00
4 delicious traditional tacos.
Tacos Birria$18.00
Consisting of stewed meat, tortillas soaked in the fat of the broth, and a side of broth, also known as, consomé, for dipping.
More about La Orilla

