Second City
Come in and enjoy!
1616 N. Wells St.
Location
1616 N. Wells St.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Small Cheval - Wells St
Come in and enjoy!
UpRoar
Come in and enjoy!
LG's Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Aloha Pokē Co.
Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!