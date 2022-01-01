Second District Barroom
7 Barrel Brewery and Barroom in the heart of Newbold, South Philadelphia.
1939 S Bancroft Street
Location
1939 S Bancroft Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
D'emilio's Old World Ice Treats
Come in and enjoy!
The Dolphin Tavern
A cross between a dive bar and a nightclub, The Dolphin is South Philly’s most famous nightlife destination. Before reopening in 2013, it was a legendary go-go bar and the first stop for sailors coming into port at the Navy Yard (yikes!).
Today, The Dolphin offers dance music events and great drinks.
Jiminy Cricket's Club and American Legion 200
Come in and enjoy!
Stina
Stina is a Mediterranean restaurant, with a wood burning oven. From rustic smoked kissed pizza to Turkish Pide, to crispy layers of filo borek, Stina is an experience. with a full menu of delights. a tour of the Mediterranean .For now we have outdoor seating with heaters and delightful garden setting that is urban chic. We also offer takeout and now delivery too!