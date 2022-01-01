Go
Second District Barroom

7 Barrel Brewery and Barroom in the heart of Newbold, South Philadelphia.

1939 S Bancroft Street

Popular Items

Double Smash Burger$14.00
Same as the Smash, with twice the meat
Crispy Chicken$11.00
Curly Fries$7.00
Choice of Fry Sauce (v), Ranch or Ketchup
4-Pack Bancroft$16.00
Our daily drinker. Named after the street our humble brewery rests on. Brewed with Pilsner and Maris Otter malt. Hopped singularly with Mosaic. Punchy notes of Satsuma orange rind, lychee flesh, and fresh blueberry muffin with a clean and crisp finish. 4.20%
Shawarma$12.00
Spiced chicken, hummus, lettuce, cucumber, red onion, white sauce, zoug served on a pita
Vegan Smash Burger$8.00
Impossible patty, Violife vegan cheddar, shredded lettuce, minced onions, special sauce and pickles on a kaiser
Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
Smash Burger$8.00
Single patty, American cheese, shredded lettuce, minced onions, special sauce and pickles on a seeded Martin's potato roll
Falafel & Hummus Pita$10.00
Fresh falafel, hummus, lettuce, cucumber, red onion, white sauce, zoug served on a pita
Double Vegan Smash$14.00
Same as the Vegan Smash, but two patties
1939 S Bancroft Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
