The Restaurant at Second Mill
Delicious Southern food done right! Mouth-watering steaks, the best country food in town, and courteous staff. Located on Broad Street across from the Walmart in Sumter, South Carolina.
2390 Broad St. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2390 Broad St.
Sumter SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
