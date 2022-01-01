Go
Toast

Second Salem Brewing Co.

Second Salem Brewing Company is a two-barrel nano-brewpub located on Cravath Lake in beautiful downtown Whitewater, Wisconsin.
In the early 20th century, locals referred Whitewater as “Second Salem” due to its reputation as a site of witch gatherings, strange murders, unearthly creatures in the lake and other unexplained phenomena. These events, figures and architecture are part of a collective past that makes our town unique and provides a rich variety of stories to translate into extraordinary beer.

111 Whitewater St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3 Pc Fish Fry$15.00
French Fries$5.00
Chicken Wings #1LBS$14.00
#1 LBS jumbo wings and drummies tossed in your choice of sauce:
Nashville Chicken$12.50
Buttermilk & breaded fried chicken thigh, Nashville sauce, romaine & sweet pickles.
Mac & Cheese$11.00
Cavatappi noodles tossed in housemade cheese sauce, served with a pretzel stick
Chicken Wings (6)$3.90
Pub Fries$5.00
Wisconsin Burger$13.50
7oz angus beef patty with American cheese, cherrywood bacon, warm cheese curds & a scoop of our Wisconsin beer cheese soup
Fried Pretzel$10.50
Fried Bavarian-style pretzel served with cheese  sauce & Witchtower Pale Ale mustard 
Naked Burger$9.50
7oz Angus beef patty, house-seasoned on a bun
See full menu

Location

111 Whitewater St

Whitewater WI

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The SweetSpot Cafe

No reviews yet

The SweetSpot Cafe is the place to meet in downtown Whitewater. Stop in for coffee, a treat, or a quick and healthy meal.
Gift cards also work at our sister location, The SweetSpot Bakehouse.

Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The SweetSpot Bakehouse

No reviews yet

The SweetSpot Bakehouse is Whitewater's favorite bakery and coffee shop! Stop in and treat yo'self!
Gift cards also work at The SweetSpot Cafe downtown.

Not available

No reviews yet

none

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston