2nd Street Gourmet Deli

Come in and see what real HOMEMADE tastes like!! Enjoy our breakfast sandwiches, omelettes, bagels, muffins, signature sandwiches, wraps, paninis, and daily hot food specials.

HOAGIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

188 2nd St • $

Avg 4.2 (88 reviews)

Popular Items

Eggs & Cheese Sandwich$5.25
2 eggs your way and choice of cheese on a roll.
Put it on Hero or Wrap for +1.00
Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
42nd Street$9.49
Breaded chicken cutlet, bacon, melted choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and choice of dressing on a hero
Abbey Road$9.49
Lean pastrami, corned beef, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a toasted hero with russian dressing
Turkey Sandwich$7.00
Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread.
Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00
Medium French Fry$3.49
Choice or regular, spicy, or sweet potato
Chips$2.19
34th Street Wrap$9.49
Breaded breast of chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese on your choice of wrap
Small French Fry$2.99
Choice or regular, spicy, or sweet potato
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.99
Bacon, 2 eggs your way, and Choice of Cheese on a roll
Put it in on Hero or Wrap for +1.00
Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Large French Fry$3.99
Choice or regular, spicy, or sweet potato
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

188 2nd St

Mineola NY

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

