Second Street American Bistro

Our priority - Superior guest satisfaction!
Our motto - Upscale without being uppity!
Hours of operation:
Tuesday-Sundays 11:30am-10pm
Closed on Mondays
Online orders are final and generally not able to be modified. Call the restaurant for inquiries prior to ordering.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

115 Arthur Way • $$

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)

Popular Items

To Go Bread
Pink Lemonade$2.29
Unsweet Tea$2.29
Root Beer$2.90
Sierra Mist$2.29
Pepsi$2.29
Sparkling Water$8.90
Ginger Ale$2.29
Sweet Tea$2.29
Side Biscuit & Gravy$6.90
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

115 Arthur Way

Newport News VA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
