Second Street American Bistro

Our priority - Superior guest satisfaction!
Our motto - Upscale without being uppity!
Hours of operation:
Tuesday-Sunday
Closed on Mondays
Popular Items

2nd St's Chopped Salad$14.90
Crisp Romaine/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Gorgonzola Cheese/Diced Tomato/Hard Boiled Eggs/Crispy Onions/Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap$14.90
Creamy Smoked Chicken Salad/Dried Cranberries/Candied Pecans/Tomato/Cucumber/Spring Mix/Flour Tortilla
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$22.90
Grilled Salmon/Quinoa Pilaf/Vegetable
du Jour/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Charred
Tomato
Creamy Tuscan Chicken Pasta Bake$22.90
Hand Pulled Smoked Chicken/Penne Pasta/Tomato/Spinach/Pistou Alfredo Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella
Portofino Salad$14.90
Tomato/Cucumbers/Blue Cheese Crumbles/Dried Cranberry/Sweet Peppers/Candied Pecans/Mixed Greens/Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
Main St Burger$15.90
Classic Burger with your Choice of Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion.
Thai Poppin Shrimp$13.90
Panko Fried Shrimp/Zesty Thai Chili Glaze
Smokehouse Burger$16.90
Hickory Grilled Burger/BBQ Sauce/Caramelized Onions/Smoked Gouda Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
2nd St Burger$16.90
Cheddar/Swiss/Provolone/Caramelized Onions/Sautéed Mushrooms/Applewood Smoked Bacon. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

140 2nd St

Williamsburg VA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
