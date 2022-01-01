Go
Toast

Second Wave Coffee and More

Achieving full community life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities - one person at a time

529 S Lake Dr

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

529 S Lake Dr

Lexington SC

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CafeStrudel Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

O'Hara's Public House

No reviews yet

Warm and welcoming celebration of community, food, music and fun!

Cafe Strudel LX

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Comfort Scratch Kitchen

No reviews yet

Cooking from scratch in a comfortable setting.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston