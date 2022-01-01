Go
Burgers
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Secret Sandwich Society - RVA

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:45 PM

No reviews yet

501 East Grace Street

Richmond, VA 23219

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

TIMBERWOLF$14.00
American Cheese, bacon, jalapeno, smoky BBQ sauce & crispy onions with Society fries and pickle
KENNEDY$12.00
slow roasted pork shoulder, ham, Society Pickles, swiss, roasted garlic mayo & mustard on a butter toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
LADY BIRD$14.00
roasted chicken breast, bacon, chipotle mayo, Socity Pickles, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
TRUMAN$12.00
turkey, peach jam, blue cheese spread & crispy onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
HOOVER$14.00
fried chicken breast, honey butter, swiss, Society Pickles & greens on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle
FILLMORE$13.00
breaded & fried eggplant, roasted garlic mayo, provolone, cherry peppers, red onions & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
ROOSEVELT$13.50
roast beef, bacon, horseradish mayo, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
WASHINGTON$12.00
ham, white cheddar, apple, rosemary mayo & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
VAN BUREN$12.50
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle
ROSE MARIE$13.00
turkey, rosemary mayo, provolone, marinated roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato & red onions on butter toasted sourdough with chips and pickle
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm

Location

501 East Grace Street, Richmond VA 23219

