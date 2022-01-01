Go
Secret Vegan Pizza

100% Vegan Pizza

201 East 4th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread (GFO)$13.50
Comes with Marinara
OG Pepperoni$6.87
Scratch Pepperoni, Cashew Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Garlic Bread (GFO)$12.00
Comes with Marinara
OG Pepperoni Pie$29.99
Scratch Pepperoni, Cashew Mozzerella, Red Sauce
Cheese Pie$26.50
Cashew Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Red Sauce
White Garlic Shiitake$6.87
Shiitake Mushrooms, Parmesan, Garlic Herb Oil, Cashew Mozzarella, Parsley
White Garlic Shiitake Pie$29.99
Ranch$2.00
Mozz Stix (4) (GF)$11.50
Pineapple Bacon Pie$29.99
Scratch Bacon, Fresh Pineapple, Cashew Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Location

201 East 4th Street

Santa Ana CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
