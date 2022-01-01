Section Street Pizza
Welcome to Section Street Pizza's online ordering platform! We pride ourselves on serving fresh, homemade fair, and we strive to provide excellent customer service. If you need any assistance, with your order, please don't hesitate to call us at 251-929-4998! See you soon!
PIZZA
108 N. Section Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
108 N. Section Street
Fairhope AL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ox Kitchen
We are an american style fast casual eatery. We specialize in burgers and unique sandwiches as well as an extensive childrens menu. Check for daily specials and deals.
Holloway Catering - Fairhope, AL
Southern Fusion Eatery
Southern Chill - The Mill - Fairhope, AL
Come in and enjoy!
Kind Cafe Fairhope
Coffee and Fresh Bagels. Start your morning with Kindness.