Sedalia restaurants you'll love
Sedalia's top cuisines
Must-try Sedalia restaurants
More about Wide Open Saloon - 5607 US-85
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Wide Open Saloon - 5607 US-85
5607 US 85, Sedalia
|Popular items
|BBQ Rib Entree
|$25.00
1/2 Rack
|Rebel Rub Wings
|$15.00
1 lb jumbo wing, rebel rub, SUB buffalo, hot buffalo, hickory bbq, north carolina bbq
|Crispy Brussel Sprout
|$14.00
maple cider vinagrette, sunflower seed, applewood smoked bacon
More about O'Brien's Cafe - 5585 N US HWY 85
O'Brien's Cafe - 5585 N US HWY 85
5585 N US HWY 85, Sedalia
More about The Alleyway Cafe -
The Alleyway Cafe -
5457 Manhart Street, Sedalia