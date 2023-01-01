Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sedalia restaurants you'll love

Go
Sedalia restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sedalia

Sedalia's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Sedalia restaurants

Wide Open Saloon image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Wide Open Saloon - 5607 US-85

5607 US 85, Sedalia

Avg 3.6 (77 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Rib Entree$25.00
1/2 Rack
Rebel Rub Wings$15.00
1 lb jumbo wing, rebel rub, SUB buffalo, hot buffalo, hickory bbq, north carolina bbq
Crispy Brussel Sprout$14.00
maple cider vinagrette, sunflower seed, applewood smoked bacon
More about Wide Open Saloon - 5607 US-85
Main pic

 

O'Brien's Cafe - 5585 N US HWY 85

5585 N US HWY 85, Sedalia

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about O'Brien's Cafe - 5585 N US HWY 85
Banner pic

 

The Alleyway Cafe -

5457 Manhart Street, Sedalia

No reviews yet
More about The Alleyway Cafe -
Map

More near Sedalia to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (84 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1072 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (625 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (311 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (482 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston