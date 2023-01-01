Chicken sandwiches in Sedalia
Sedalia restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Volker's Eatery+Pub - 1021 S. Limit
Volker's Eatery+Pub - 1021 S. Limit
1021 S. Limit, Sedalia
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Buffalo Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch. Served on a Artisan Baguette
|Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Mayo. Served on a Artisan Baguette