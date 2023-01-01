Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Sedalia

Go
Sedalia restaurants
Toast

Sedalia restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Volker's Eatery+Pub - 1021 S. Limit

1021 S. Limit, Sedalia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Buffalo Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch. Served on a Artisan Baguette
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Mayo. Served on a Artisan Baguette
More about Volker's Eatery+Pub - 1021 S. Limit
Consumer pic

 

Kehdes BBQ

1915 South Limit Avenue, Sedalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$8.20
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.20
More about Kehdes BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Sedalia

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Sedalia to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Warrensburg

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (174 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston