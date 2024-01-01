Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Sedalia

Volker's Eatery+Pub - 1021 S. Limit

1021 S. Limit, Sedalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.90
Hand Breaded Fried Chicken, Monterey Jack, Pickle, Honey Sauce.
More about Volker's Eatery+Pub - 1021 S. Limit
Kehdes BBQ

1915 South Limit Avenue, Sedalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.20
More about Kehdes BBQ

