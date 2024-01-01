Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Sedalia
/
Sedalia
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Sedalia restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Volker's Eatery+Pub - 1021 S. Limit
1021 S. Limit, Sedalia
No reviews yet
Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
$12.90
Hand Breaded Fried Chicken, Monterey Jack, Pickle, Honey Sauce.
More about Volker's Eatery+Pub - 1021 S. Limit
Kehdes BBQ
1915 South Limit Avenue, Sedalia
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$8.20
More about Kehdes BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Sedalia
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Nachos
More near Sedalia to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Lees Summit
Avg 4.6
(43 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Liberty
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Blue Springs
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Warrensburg
No reviews yet
Kearney
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.4
(93 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Atchison
No reviews yet
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(389 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(451 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2516 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(101 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(394 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston