Go
Toast

Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream

We are the original middle eastern cafe offering the largest selection of sweets, baklava, and Turkish delight in the St. Louis area - #sedarastl

8011 Mackenzie Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Loqhum - 10 Piece Box$8.50
Assorted 10 piece Turkish Delight / Loqhum
Namoora Cakes$2.49
Called nammoura in Lebanon, basbousa in Egypt, and haressa in Syria and Palestine, this semolina sheet cake is often served throughout the Arab world and often during Eid Al-Fitr
Warbat Baklava$4.99
One of our best sellers. A true fan favorite. This Lebanese pastry is made with a light dough filled with candied pistachios topped with rosewater and hibiscus.
A Large Assorted Baklava Box$24.99
A varying selection of our favorite flavors and types of authentic baklava.
A Small Assorted Baklava Box$12.99
A varying selection of our favorite flavors and types of authentic baklava.
Chocolate Pecan Baklava$2.99
A large serving of baklava with its crispy and buttery goodness, filled with pecan and topped with chocolate. A local favorite.
Mini Rose Baklava$0.99
A traditional baklava filled with walnut rosewater and topped off with powdered pistachio.
Traditional Arabic Baklava$1.99
Simply put, baklava at its purest. Traditional Arabic baklava filled with chopped, roasted pistachios or walnuts.
8 oz Ice Cream$2.99
Pure premium, small batch hand dipped Cedar Crest Ice Cream in 8oz cup with lid.
Nutella Roll Baklava$0.99
Pistachios
See full menu

Location

8011 Mackenzie Road

Affton MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mike's Italian Beef

No reviews yet

Grab and Go

Zushi

No reviews yet

Serving fresh Sushi & delicious Ramen

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun

No reviews yet

Slow Smoked Memphis Style Que with a Cajun flair, made fresh daily!

The Frisco Barroom

No reviews yet

The Frisco Barroom is an American Corner tavern and gathering space located in a preserved historic corner building that once served as the general store to the Old Orchard Station on the Frisco line in Webster Groves, (St. Louis) MO.
The menu is considered Rustic American and is inspired by the familiar midwestern dishes of kitchens from Missouri to Michigan that have influenced our family and generations of seasonally migrating Midwesterners. The menu is largely made from scratch with in-house fresh baked breads and roasted meats.
Our goal is to bring timeless décor, honest and familiar food and a friendly and caring service experience to our guests that leaves you satisfied and brings you back again.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston