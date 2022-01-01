Sedona restaurants you'll love

Sedona restaurants
Toast
  • Sedona

Sedona's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Sedona restaurants

Dahl & Di Luca image

 

Dahl & Di Luca

2321 AZ-89A, SEDONA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rustica$30.00
House Made Linguine with Grilled Lemon Chicken, Baby Spinach & Sauteed Mushrooms in a Delicately Infused White Truffle Cream Sauce
Calamari Fritti$16.00
Delicately fried crispy calamari served with lemon-caper aioli and our signature marinara sauce.
Classico Bolognese$24.00
Housemade Linguine Pasta with Our Original and Authentic Meat Sauce
Butterfly Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Butterfly Burger

6657 State Route 179, Sedona

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Nothing Burger$16.00
Plain Cheeseburger with Fixings - Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on an Artisan Bun. All burgers use all-natural Creekstone Farms meat.
Gringo Burger$18.00
Tillamook White Aged Cheddar, Louis Remoulade, Shredded Romaine & Crispy Onion Strings on Artisan Bun
* Scottsdale Burger Battle People's Choice Winner 2016 *. ((( No Substitutions)))
Mowee Wowee$17.00
Wild-Caught Mahi Mahi Filet, House Teriyaki with
Wasabi-Ginger Sauce & Shredded Romaine on Whole Grain
Bun with Grilled Pineapple
Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A image

 

Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A

1630 west hwy 89 A, sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Suizaz Enchiladas$17.99
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with out special chef sauce (poblano cream sauce) topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
3 Amigos Enchiladas$15.99
1 shredded chicken 1 shredded beef and 1 shredded pork enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
Pollo asado burrito$14.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
ZPisa Lisa image

 

ZPisa Lisa

2245 W Hwy 89A, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Da Dorothy$18.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, fennel sausage, picante peppers, Parm-Reggiano.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Da Bambini$13.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, pepperoni. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Primo Portobello$16.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, roasted portobello, cremini & button mushrooms, crushed red pepper, oregano, Parm-Reggiano. Great with Arugula Add-On.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Cucina Rustica image

 

Cucina Rustica

7000 Highway 179 STE 126A, Sedona

Avg 4.4 (7482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Goddess$15.00
McClendon Farms Organic Tuscan Ribbon Kale with Our Brutus Caesar Dressing, finished with Marcona Almonds & Shaved Parmesan
Pollo Parmigiana$26.00
An Equally Tantalizing Favorite ~ Filet of chicken sautéed and finished with our signature marinara & mozzarella, accompanied by capellini pomodoro
Filetto Di Manzo$44.00
All-Natural grilled 8 oz. filet mignon finished with our signature Chipotle-Gorgonzola mushroom sauce with rosemary potatoes & asparagus.
Sedona Memories Bakery Café image

SANDWICHES

Sedona Memories Bakery Café

321 Jordan Rd, Sedona

Avg 4.7 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips$1.25
Coke$1.50
Tuna Salad$9.85
Tortas De Fuego image

 

Tortas De Fuego

6657 state route 179 c-7, SEDONA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Suizaz Enchiladas$18.99
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with out special chef sauce (poblano cream sauce) topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
3 Amigos Enchiladas$15.99
1 shredded chicken 1 shredded beef and 1 shredded pork enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
flautas
corn tortilla roll taquitos with choice of meat served with rice and beans topped with guacamole.
Pj's Village Pub image

 

Pj's Village Pub

40 W Cortez Dr # 7, Sedona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
WINGS$14.00
10 of our highly desired crispy, juicy wings with fresh carrots & celery with your choice of two dipping sauces. *wings do not come with sauce on them*
POPPERS$10.50
6 handmade, freshly baked jalapenos stuffed with a blend of 4 cheeses & coated in seasoned bread crumbs with a side of ranch.
Side Ranch$0.75
ChocolaTree image

 

ChocolaTree

1595 west state route 89a, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bean Burrito$14.00
Dosa Wrap, Chili Beans, Mash Potato, Pico De Gallo, Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red Lentils,fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chili (turtle beans, kidney beans, navy beans, garbanzo beans, celery, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, salt)
Mashed Potato (yukon potatoes, coconut oil, coconut milk, sea salt, black pepper)
Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, salt)
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Our Homemade Gluten Free Pizza Crust, Topped With Sharp Cheddar, Basil Pesto & Fresh Tomato Slices
Ingredients:
Pizza Crust (buckwheat, garbanzo flour, apple juice, psyllium husk, potato starch, chia seeds, brewers yeast, salt, coconut oil, maple, almond milk, apple cider vinegar, arrowroot powder)
Hemp Seed Pesto (hemp seeds, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, lemon juice. apple cider vinegar, salt)
Vegan Bean Burrito$14.00
Dosa Wrap, Chili Beans, Mash Potato, Pico De Gallo, Red Pepper Chutney
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red Lentils,fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chili (turtle beans, kidney beans, navy beans, garbanzo beans, celery, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, salt)
Mashed Potatoes (yukon potatoes, coconut oil, coconut milk, sea salt, black pepper)
Pico De Gallo (onion, tomato, cilantro, lemon, black pepper, salt)
Red Pepper Chutney (red pepper, zucchini, red lentils, cilantro, cumin, black mustard seed, hing, turmeric, cocout oil)
Sedona Burgers & Dogs image

 

Sedona Burgers & Dogs

25 Bell Rock Plaza STE C, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cali$11.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch mayo, potato bun
Patty Melt$10.00
coca-cola caramelized onions, dijonaise, swiss cheese, sourdough bread
Naked Dog$6.00
ketchup, mustard, onions, relish
The Vault - Sedona image

 

The Vault - Sedona

361 Forest Road, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Buffalo Wings$16.00
Blackened Salmon$35.00
Buttercake$10.00
Pisa Lisa I image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • GELATO

Pisa Lisa I

2245 W STATE ROUTE 89A, SEDONA

Avg 4 (1110 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Justino$18.00
Ricotta, provolone-mozzarella, imported prosciutto, organic arugula, white-truffle oil. Great with Farm Fresh Egg, Add-on.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Da Dorothy$18.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, fennel sausage, picante peppers, Parm-Reggiano.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Pollo e Pesto$19.00
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, organic Campari tomatoes, basil, fior di latte mozzarella.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
ZCucina Rustica image

 

ZCucina Rustica

7000 State Route 179 STE 126A, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Filetto di Manzo$38.00
All-Natural Grilled 7 oz. Filet Mignon finished in our decadent Signature Chipotle-Gorgonzola Mushroom Cream Sauce with Roasted Rosemary Potatoes & Truffle-Scented Asparagus
Pollo Rustico$26.00
Sautéed Chicken Breast with Imported Prosciutto finished with our Signature Vodka Sauce & Mozzarella, with Garganelli Pasta
Lisa's Luscious Lasagna$25.00
Classic Lasagna layered with House-made Bolognese Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Parmesan
Open Range Grill and Tavern image

 

Open Range Grill and Tavern

320 N State Route 89a, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
COLT Grill image

 

COLT Grill

6101 HWY 179, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Don Diego Mexican Cafe image

 

Don Diego Mexican Cafe

270 N State Route 89A, Sedona

Avg 3 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Canyon Breeze image

 

Canyon Breeze

270 N State Route 89a Ste 11, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sedona Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Sedona Pizza Company

270 N State Route 89a Ste 11, Sedona

Avg 4.1 (2351 reviews)
Takeout
Firecreek Coffee - Sedona image

 

Firecreek Coffee - Sedona

6586 State Route 179 #A2, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vespa Italian Café image

 

Vespa Italian Café

1350 West State Route 89A #22, SEDONA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen image

 

Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen

1439 W State Rte 89A, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#20 Wild Salmon Delicacy GF$19.00
Wild salmon with fresh ginger, onion, carrot, broccoli, asparagus, bell pepper & mushrooms in a rich yellow curry sauce.
#11 Build Your Own Bowl$11.00
A simple build your own bowl with a choice of One base of grains or noodles, Two vegetable and One of four curry sauce. Protein may be added at an additional cost. Additional base, veggies or sauces for additional cost.
#16 Pad Hed Garlic GF V$16.00
Stir fried mixed mushrooms with fried tofu, garlic, onion, carrot, broccoli, bokchoy $scallions.
Restaurant banner

 

Pisa Lisa II

6657 SR-179 STE D1, SEDONA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
