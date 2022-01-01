Sedona restaurants you'll love
More about Dahl & Di Luca
Dahl & Di Luca
2321 AZ-89A, SEDONA
|Popular items
|Rustica
|$30.00
House Made Linguine with Grilled Lemon Chicken, Baby Spinach & Sauteed Mushrooms in a Delicately Infused White Truffle Cream Sauce
|Calamari Fritti
|$16.00
Delicately fried crispy calamari served with lemon-caper aioli and our signature marinara sauce.
|Classico Bolognese
|$24.00
Housemade Linguine Pasta with Our Original and Authentic Meat Sauce
More about Butterfly Burger
HAMBURGERS
Butterfly Burger
6657 State Route 179, Sedona
|Popular items
|The Nothing Burger
|$16.00
Plain Cheeseburger with Fixings - Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on an Artisan Bun. All burgers use all-natural Creekstone Farms meat.
|Gringo Burger
|$18.00
Tillamook White Aged Cheddar, Louis Remoulade, Shredded Romaine & Crispy Onion Strings on Artisan Bun
* Scottsdale Burger Battle People's Choice Winner 2016 *. ((( No Substitutions)))
|Mowee Wowee
|$17.00
Wild-Caught Mahi Mahi Filet, House Teriyaki with
Wasabi-Ginger Sauce & Shredded Romaine on Whole Grain
Bun with Grilled Pineapple
More about Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
1630 west hwy 89 A, sedona
|Popular items
|3 Suizaz Enchiladas
|$17.99
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with out special chef sauce (poblano cream sauce) topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
|3 Amigos Enchiladas
|$15.99
1 shredded chicken 1 shredded beef and 1 shredded pork enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
|Pollo asado burrito
|$14.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
More about ZPisa Lisa
ZPisa Lisa
2245 W Hwy 89A, Sedona
|Popular items
|Da Dorothy
|$18.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, fennel sausage, picante peppers, Parm-Reggiano.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
|Da Bambini
|$13.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, pepperoni. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
|Primo Portobello
|$16.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, roasted portobello, cremini & button mushrooms, crushed red pepper, oregano, Parm-Reggiano. Great with Arugula Add-On.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
More about Cucina Rustica
Cucina Rustica
7000 Highway 179 STE 126A, Sedona
|Popular items
|Green Goddess
|$15.00
McClendon Farms Organic Tuscan Ribbon Kale with Our Brutus Caesar Dressing, finished with Marcona Almonds & Shaved Parmesan
|Pollo Parmigiana
|$26.00
An Equally Tantalizing Favorite ~ Filet of chicken sautéed and finished with our signature marinara & mozzarella, accompanied by capellini pomodoro
|Filetto Di Manzo
|$44.00
All-Natural grilled 8 oz. filet mignon finished with our signature Chipotle-Gorgonzola mushroom sauce with rosemary potatoes & asparagus.
More about Sedona Memories Bakery Café
SANDWICHES
Sedona Memories Bakery Café
321 Jordan Rd, Sedona
|Popular items
|Chips
|$1.25
|Coke
|$1.50
|Tuna Salad
|$9.85
More about Tortas De Fuego
Tortas De Fuego
6657 state route 179 c-7, SEDONA
|Popular items
|3 Suizaz Enchiladas
|$18.99
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with out special chef sauce (poblano cream sauce) topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
|3 Amigos Enchiladas
|$15.99
1 shredded chicken 1 shredded beef and 1 shredded pork enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
|flautas
corn tortilla roll taquitos with choice of meat served with rice and beans topped with guacamole.
More about Pj's Village Pub
Pj's Village Pub
40 W Cortez Dr # 7, Sedona
|Popular items
|WINGS
|$14.00
10 of our highly desired crispy, juicy wings with fresh carrots & celery with your choice of two dipping sauces. *wings do not come with sauce on them*
|POPPERS
|$10.50
6 handmade, freshly baked jalapenos stuffed with a blend of 4 cheeses & coated in seasoned bread crumbs with a side of ranch.
|Side Ranch
|$0.75
More about ChocolaTree
ChocolaTree
1595 west state route 89a, Sedona
|Popular items
|Bean Burrito
|$14.00
Dosa Wrap, Chili Beans, Mash Potato, Pico De Gallo, Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red Lentils,fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chili (turtle beans, kidney beans, navy beans, garbanzo beans, celery, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, salt)
Mashed Potato (yukon potatoes, coconut oil, coconut milk, sea salt, black pepper)
Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, salt)
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
Our Homemade Gluten Free Pizza Crust, Topped With Sharp Cheddar, Basil Pesto & Fresh Tomato Slices
Ingredients:
Pizza Crust (buckwheat, garbanzo flour, apple juice, psyllium husk, potato starch, chia seeds, brewers yeast, salt, coconut oil, maple, almond milk, apple cider vinegar, arrowroot powder)
Hemp Seed Pesto (hemp seeds, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, lemon juice. apple cider vinegar, salt)
|Vegan Bean Burrito
|$14.00
Dosa Wrap, Chili Beans, Mash Potato, Pico De Gallo, Red Pepper Chutney
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red Lentils,fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chili (turtle beans, kidney beans, navy beans, garbanzo beans, celery, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, salt)
Mashed Potatoes (yukon potatoes, coconut oil, coconut milk, sea salt, black pepper)
Pico De Gallo (onion, tomato, cilantro, lemon, black pepper, salt)
Red Pepper Chutney (red pepper, zucchini, red lentils, cilantro, cumin, black mustard seed, hing, turmeric, cocout oil)
More about Sedona Burgers & Dogs
Sedona Burgers & Dogs
25 Bell Rock Plaza STE C, Sedona
|Popular items
|Cali
|$11.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch mayo, potato bun
|Patty Melt
|$10.00
coca-cola caramelized onions, dijonaise, swiss cheese, sourdough bread
|Naked Dog
|$6.00
ketchup, mustard, onions, relish
More about The Vault - Sedona
The Vault - Sedona
361 Forest Road, Sedona
|Popular items
|Honey Buffalo Wings
|$16.00
|Blackened Salmon
|$35.00
|Buttercake
|$10.00
More about Pisa Lisa I
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • GELATO
Pisa Lisa I
2245 W STATE ROUTE 89A, SEDONA
|Popular items
|Justino
|$18.00
Ricotta, provolone-mozzarella, imported prosciutto, organic arugula, white-truffle oil. Great with Farm Fresh Egg, Add-on.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
|Da Dorothy
|$18.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, fennel sausage, picante peppers, Parm-Reggiano.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
|Pollo e Pesto
|$19.00
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, organic Campari tomatoes, basil, fior di latte mozzarella.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
More about ZCucina Rustica
ZCucina Rustica
7000 State Route 179 STE 126A, Sedona
|Popular items
|Filetto di Manzo
|$38.00
All-Natural Grilled 7 oz. Filet Mignon finished in our decadent Signature Chipotle-Gorgonzola Mushroom Cream Sauce with Roasted Rosemary Potatoes & Truffle-Scented Asparagus
|Pollo Rustico
|$26.00
Sautéed Chicken Breast with Imported Prosciutto finished with our Signature Vodka Sauce & Mozzarella, with Garganelli Pasta
|Lisa's Luscious Lasagna
|$25.00
Classic Lasagna layered with House-made Bolognese Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Parmesan
More about Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen
Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen
1439 W State Rte 89A, Sedona
|Popular items
|#20 Wild Salmon Delicacy GF
|$19.00
Wild salmon with fresh ginger, onion, carrot, broccoli, asparagus, bell pepper & mushrooms in a rich yellow curry sauce.
|#11 Build Your Own Bowl
|$11.00
A simple build your own bowl with a choice of One base of grains or noodles, Two vegetable and One of four curry sauce. Protein may be added at an additional cost. Additional base, veggies or sauces for additional cost.
|#16 Pad Hed Garlic GF V
|$16.00
Stir fried mixed mushrooms with fried tofu, garlic, onion, carrot, broccoli, bokchoy $scallions.
More about Pisa Lisa II
Pisa Lisa II
6657 SR-179 STE D1, SEDONA