Sedona bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Sedona restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Sedona

Butterfly Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Butterfly Burger

6657 State Route 179, Sedona

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Funghi Sublime$20.00
Smothered in Sautéed Mushrooms & finished with Imported Truffle Gouda & Special Dijonnaise on Artisan Bun * Scottsdale Burger Battle Judge's Choice Winner 2018 *(((No Substitutions)))
Gringo Burger$18.00
Tillamook White Aged Cheddar, Louis Remoulade, Shredded Romaine & Crispy Onion Strings on Artisan Bun
* Scottsdale Burger Battle People's Choice Winner 2016 *. ((( No Substitutions)))
Butterfly Burger$20.00
Manchego Cheese, Peppered Bacon, Guacamole & Chipotle Aioli on Artisan Bun.
All burgers use all-natural Creekstone Farms meat.
More about Butterfly Burger
Pj's Village Pub image

 

Pj's Village Pub

40 W Cortez Dr # 7, Sedona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
WINGS$14.00
10 of our highly desired crispy, juicy wings with fresh carrots & celery with your choice of two dipping sauces. *wings do not come with sauce on them*
POPPERS$10.50
6 handmade, freshly baked jalapenos stuffed with a blend of 4 cheeses & coated in seasoned bread crumbs with a side of ranch.
Side Ranch$0.75
More about Pj's Village Pub
The Vault - Sedona image

 

The Vault - Sedona

361 Forest Road, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Buffalo Wings$16.00
Blackened Salmon$35.00
Buttercake$10.00
More about The Vault - Sedona

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sedona

Tacos

Lasagna

Enchiladas

Burritos

Salmon

Gnocchi

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Sedona to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston