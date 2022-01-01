Sedona bars & lounges you'll love
HAMBURGERS
Butterfly Burger
6657 State Route 179, Sedona
|Popular items
|Funghi Sublime
|$20.00
Smothered in Sautéed Mushrooms & finished with Imported Truffle Gouda & Special Dijonnaise on Artisan Bun * Scottsdale Burger Battle Judge's Choice Winner 2018 *(((No Substitutions)))
|Gringo Burger
|$18.00
Tillamook White Aged Cheddar, Louis Remoulade, Shredded Romaine & Crispy Onion Strings on Artisan Bun
* Scottsdale Burger Battle People's Choice Winner 2016 *. ((( No Substitutions)))
|Butterfly Burger
|$20.00
Manchego Cheese, Peppered Bacon, Guacamole & Chipotle Aioli on Artisan Bun.
All burgers use all-natural Creekstone Farms meat.
Pj's Village Pub
40 W Cortez Dr # 7, Sedona
|Popular items
|WINGS
|$14.00
10 of our highly desired crispy, juicy wings with fresh carrots & celery with your choice of two dipping sauces. *wings do not come with sauce on them*
|POPPERS
|$10.50
6 handmade, freshly baked jalapenos stuffed with a blend of 4 cheeses & coated in seasoned bread crumbs with a side of ranch.
|Side Ranch
|$0.75