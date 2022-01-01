Sedona Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Sedona

Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A image

 

Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A

1630 west hwy 89 A, sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Amigos Enchiladas$15.99
1 shredded chicken 1 shredded beef and 1 shredded pork enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
3 Suizaz Enchiladas$17.99
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with out special chef sauce (poblano cream sauce) topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
Pollo asado burrito$14.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
More about Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
Tortas De Fuego image

 

Tortas De Fuego

6657 state route 179 c-7, SEDONA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Amigos Enchiladas$15.99
1 shredded chicken 1 shredded beef and 1 shredded pork enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
flautas
corn tortilla roll taquitos with choice of meat served with rice and beans topped with guacamole.
3 Suizaz Enchiladas$18.99
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with out special chef sauce (poblano cream sauce) topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
More about Tortas De Fuego
Don Diego Mexican Cafe image

 

Don Diego Mexican Cafe

270 N State Route 89A, Sedona

Avg 3 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Don Diego Mexican Cafe

