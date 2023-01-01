Avocado sandwiches in Sedona

Our Homemade Live Onion Flat Bread Filled with Creamy Garlic Herb Pate, Avocado, Seasonal Greens and Tomato

Ingredients:

Onion Flat Bread (chia, onion, sunflower seeds, salt, olive oil)

Garlic Herb Pate (sunflower seeds, lemon, chickpea miso, garlic, basil, oregano, sage, rosemary, thyme, salt)

