Avocado sandwiches in Sedona
Sedona restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
More about ChocolaTree Organic Oasis - Restaurant Garden Oasis & Marketplace
ChocolaTree Organic Oasis - Restaurant Garden Oasis & Marketplace
1595 west state route 89a, Sedona
|Avocado Herb Sandwich
|$12.00
Our Homemade Live Onion Flat Bread Filled with Creamy Garlic Herb Pate, Avocado, Seasonal Greens and Tomato
Ingredients:
Onion Flat Bread (chia, onion, sunflower seeds, salt, olive oil)
Garlic Herb Pate (sunflower seeds, lemon, chickpea miso, garlic, basil, oregano, sage, rosemary, thyme, salt)