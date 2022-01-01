Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Sedona

Sedona restaurants
Sedona restaurants that serve bean burritos

Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A image

 

Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A

1630 west hwy 89 A, sedona

Burrito Solo Beans & Cheese$6.99
kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
More about Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
Tortas De Fuego image

 

Tortas De Fuego

6657 state route 179 c-7, SEDONA

kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
Burrito Solo Beans & Cheese$8.99
More about Tortas De Fuego
ChocolaTree image

 

ChocolaTree

1595 west state route 89a, Sedona

Vegan Bean Burrito$14.00
Dosa Wrap, Chili Beans, Mash Potato, Pico De Gallo, Red Pepper Chutney
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red Lentils,fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chili (turtle beans, kidney beans, navy beans, garbanzo beans, celery, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, salt)
Mashed Potatoes (yukon potatoes, coconut oil, coconut milk, sea salt, black pepper)
Pico De Gallo (onion, tomato, cilantro, lemon, black pepper, salt)
Red Pepper Chutney (red pepper, zucchini, red lentils, cilantro, cumin, black mustard seed, hing, turmeric, cocout oil)
Bean Burrito$14.00
Dosa Wrap, Chili Beans, Mash Potato, Pico De Gallo, Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red Lentils,fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chili (turtle beans, kidney beans, navy beans, garbanzo beans, celery, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, salt)
Mashed Potato (yukon potatoes, coconut oil, coconut milk, sea salt, black pepper)
Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, salt)
More about ChocolaTree

