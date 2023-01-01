Brisket in Sedona
COLT Grill - Village Of Oak Creek
6101 HWY 179, Sedona
|Small Brisket Platter
|$13.95
our famous smoked beef brisket, hand rubbed with spices and slow smoked for 11 hours
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.95
Thinly sliced with lettuce, tomatoes, onion. Our famous smoked beef brisket is hand rubbed with spices and slow smoked for 11 hours
|Beef Brisket Tacos (2)
|$11.50
lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo on side *GF