Bruschetta in Sedona

Sedona restaurants
Sedona restaurants that serve bruschetta

Cucina Rustica image

 

Cucina Rustica

7000 Highway 179 STE 126A, Sedona

Avg 4.4 (7482 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$12.00
More about Cucina Rustica
Pisa Lisa I image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • GELATO

Pisa Lisa I

2245 W STATE ROUTE 89A, SEDONA

Avg 4 (1110 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta Trio$10.00
More about Pisa Lisa I

